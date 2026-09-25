Youth Brutally Beaten With Sticks And Rods At Bundelkhand University In Chhatarpur: Video Viral

Man Allegedly Beaten With Sticks, Rods At Chhatarpur University — Video | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video purportedly showing several youths assaulting a young man with sticks and rods at Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (MCBU) in Chhatarpur has surfaced, prompting the Civil Lines police to launch an investigation.

The video, said to be two or three days old, shows a group of youths repeatedly attacking the young man. Police said they were examining the footage to identify those involved and ascertain the circumstances that led to the assault.

According to reports, the incident took place on the university premises, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station. However, the identities of the youths seen in the video and the reason behind the assault remain unclear.

The matter came to the attention of the police after the video surfaced. Civil Lines police subsequently initiated an investigation based on the footage.

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Police are trying to establish when the video was recorded and verify the exact location of the incident. They are also working to identify the youths involved and determine the cause of the dispute that allegedly led to the assault.

Civil Lines Station In-charge Ashutosh Shrotriya said no formal complaint regarding the incident had been received at the police station so far. He said police were trying to determine when the video was recorded and what had triggered the assault.

According to Shrotriya, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law once a complaint is received.

Meanwhile, police have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident based on the video and are investigating the matter.

The footage is also being examined for information that could help establish the identities of those involved. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation and any complaint received in connection with the incident.