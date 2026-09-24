Chhatarpur Bus Accident: Panna-Chandla Passenger Bus Overturns, 10 Passengers Injured | VIDEO

Panna to Chandla bus overturned near Chaudipurwa village in Chandla |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus travelling from Panna to Chandla overturned near Chaudipurwa village in Chandla area of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Thursday, leaving around 8 to 10 passengers injured. The accident occurred near Ward No. 3, around 3 kilometres before Chandla. No casualties have been reported so far.

The bus was heading towards Chandla from the Paharikheda area of Panna when it suddenly went out of control and overturned on the roadside.

Passengers Injured In Road Accident

Following the Chhatarpur bus accident, panic spread among passengers as the vehicle overturned suddenly. Local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the bus.

The injured passengers were immediately shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Chandla, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials confirmed that while several passengers sustained injuries, there was no loss of life in the accident.

Police Probe Cause Of Bus Overturning

Soon after receiving information about the Panna-Chandla bus accident, Chandla police station in-charge Udayveer Singh Tomar reached the spot along with a police team.

The police inspected the accident site and initiated an investigation to determine the reason behind the bus losing control. Statements of injured passengers and eyewitnesses are being recorded to ascertain whether factors such as driver negligence, road conditions or technical issues contributed to the accident.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety and passenger transport conditions in Madhya Pradesh, where authorities regularly review measures to prevent bus accidents on inter-district routes.