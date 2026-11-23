Police Personnel Attacked, Government Rifle Snatched During Jhalkari Bai Procession In Morena |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered an FIR against district president Narottam Mahaur and 5-6 unidentified people after police personnel were allegedly attacked and a government-issued rifle was snatched during a procession marking the 196th birth anniversary of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai in Morena.

The incident occurred near the MS Road overbridge intersection when police intervened after spotting a youth waving a rifle. Police are examining a viral video to identify the remaining accused.

Youth Seen Waving Rifle During Procession

During the procession, some participants were allegedly seen carrying swords and firearms. When the procession reached the MS Road overbridge intersection, a youth was spotted dancing while waving a rifle.

A police officer deployed on duty seized the weapon from him and started walking towards the Station Road police station.

Government Rifle Snatched From Head Constable

A group of people participating in the procession allegedly surrounded the officer. Other police personnel rushed to the spot to help him, but the group reportedly pushed and manhandled them.

During the scuffle, the accused allegedly snatched a government-issued rifle from a head constable and fled the spot with the weapon.

Police Launch Investigation

A video of the incident went viral on social media, raising concerns over security arrangements and the law-and-order situation in Morena.

Police registered an FIR against Narottam Mahaur and five to six unidentified people in connection with the incident. Police are examining the viral video and other available evidence to establish the identities of the remaining suspects.

Following media coverage, the Kotwali police registered a case against Mahaur and 5–6 unidentified people. The case relates to allegedly displaying weapons, scuffling with police personnel, obstructing official duty and snatching a government-issued rifle during the Jhalkari Bai procession.

Morena Police Action In The Rifle Snatching Incident

CSP Morena Kavindra Singh Chauhan said the police were treating the incident seriously. He said a case had been registered and legal action was being taken on the basis of the viral video and other evidence. The Morena police action also includes efforts to identify the people involved in the scuffle.

Police are trying to identify and arrest the other accused and recover the stolen rifle. The incident has drawn attention to the safety of police personnel. Further action will depend on the investigation and evidence collected by the police. Police have not yet announced any arrests or confirmed the recovery of the rifle.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

FPJ Smart — Daily News GamesFPJ Smart: five news games, new every morning.game.freepressjournal.in