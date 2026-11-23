Bhopal–Ramganjmandi Rail Project Sees 89 Km Track Completed, New Route To Cut Travel Time By 3 Hours | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway has completed 89 kilometres of railway track in Bhopal division. This ambitious 276.50-kilometre-long project will provide improved rail connectivity across five districts in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, that is, Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Jhalawar and Kota.

A total of 111 kilometres of the Ramganjmandi–Bhopal new rail line project falls under the jurisdiction of Bhopal division. So far, 89 kilometres of this stretch, covering the sections from Nishatpura D-Cabin to Kurawar, Biaora–Rajgarh–Sonkatch and Sonkatch–Narsinghgarh, have been completed.

In 2026, Shyampur–Kurawar (15 km), Biaora–Sonkatch (24.50 km), and Sonkatch–Narsinghgarh (13 km) sections were commissioned. Consequently, a total of 52.50 kilometres of new rail line has been commissioned during 2026.

The remaining 22-kilometre section between Narsinghgarh and Kurawar, located within Bhopal Division is targeted for completion by December 2026. Work on this stretch including bridge construction, railway overbridges, track linking, electrification.

Rs 1,255 crore budget

A budget of approximately Rs 1,255 crore has been allocated for the construction of a 111-kilometer rail line and 12 stations within the Bhopal Division. After completion, the project will provide direct and improved rail connectivity between various stations in Bhopal and Kota divisions.

Once completed, Ramganjmandi–Bhopal new rail line project will be approximately 42 kilometres shorter than the existing route via Biaora–Jhalawar.

This is expected to save about three hours of travel time. Furthermore, it will lead to reduced fuel consumption and enable more efficient operation of both passenger and freight trains. This rail route will also boost trade, industry, tourism and economic activities in the region.

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