Police Constable Recruitment Test 2023: Physical Test Delayed, Expected To Begin After Lok Sabha Election Results

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) had announced the results of the MP Police Constable Recruitment Test 2023 last month but still the process to hold ‘physical standard test and physical efficiency test is yet to begin. Sources said that the second phase of the exam , i.e. physical test, is going to be held after Lok Sabha elections results, scheduled to be announced on June 4. The physical test examination will take around two months to get completed.

The final recruitment results will be prepared once the physical examination is over. But the pace at which the recruitment process is being conducted it seems that the final results will not be released before three months. ADG Selection Sanjeev Shami told Free Press that the recruitment process takes almost a year to get completed.

The Employment Selection Board, the recruitment agency, had begun the process to fulfil the 7090 vacancies for the post of constable ‘general duty’ and 321 posts of technical services for the state police. The last date to fill the application form was June 26, 2023. The MPESB held the written exams from August 12 to September 12.

But it took almost six months to release the results of the written exams. The ESB announced the results on March 7 this year.

Final result, joining decides the next recruitment-2024 requirement.........

The proposal for the next recruitment will be based on the joining of the newly recruited constables. Every year, several selected personnel do not join their duties, while some get selected for other posts, some aspire for higher ranks in the police force. Officials said that in the Recruitment-2023, in all 7,090 vacancies were advertised. If the number of candidates who join falls below the announced posts, the backlog will be included in the upcoming recruitment advertisement.