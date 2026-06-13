Police Constable Found Hanging At Government Quarter In Gwalior, Probe On |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable was found hanging at his government quarter in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, police said on Saturday.

According to information, the constable was posted at Dabra City Police Station in Gwalior district, and the incident occurred late Friday night at his government quarter.

Police officials said the exact reason behind the incident is not yet known and an investigation is underway.

Deceased was on video call with wife before incident

The constable, identified as Raghvendra Tomar, was living in a government quarter located behind the police station building.

He was originally from Porsa in Morena district and had been posted at Dabra City Police Station for about a year.

Officials said that around 11 pm on Friday, Raghvendra was on a video call with his wife. During the call, he allegedly hanged himself.

Shocked by the incident, his wife immediately informed his younger brother, Manvendra alias Monu, who then contacted police personnel at Dabra City Police Station.

Read Also 4 Police Suicides In 10 Days Raise MP Mental Health Concerns

A fellow constable reached Raghvendra’s quarter and found him hanging. Senior police officers, including SDOP Saurabh Kumar and Additional SP (Rural) Jayaraj Kuber, rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

The body was later brought down in the presence of family members and a forensic team and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said Raghvendra had used a rope tied to a hook above the entrance gate of the quarter.

Additional SP Jayaraj Kuber confirmed that the constable died by suicide inside his room.

He said the cause behind the step is still unclear, and police are investigating all aspects of the case.

Raghvendra Tomar had reportedly joined the Madhya Pradesh Police on compassionate grounds and is survived by his wife and two children.

After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the family.