29-Year-Old Lady Constable Hangs Herself To Death At Government Quarters In MP's Guna; Investigation On

29-Year-Old Lady Constable Hangs Herself At Government Quarters In MP's Itarsi | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old lady constable hanged herself to death in her police lines quarters on June 9 in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi.

The incident happened in government quarters at the Police Lines under Kotwali police, Guna.

Upon receiving news of the incident, the Cantt police broke open the door, brought the body down, and sent it to the district hospital for a post-mortem. The reason behind the constable taking this extreme step has not yet been ascertained.

According to the police report, the deceased, identified as Nisha Sharma, daughter of Ashok Sharma, had joined the police force in 2016. She hailed from the Ashoknagar district and was residing in the government quarters at the Guna Police Lines.

Nisha had not stepped out of her room since morning. A domestic help arrived in the morning and knocked on the door several times; receiving no response, she left.

According to the SP, neighbours became concerned when the door to Nisha's quarters remained closed past noon. They immediately informed the Cantt police station.

The police arrived promptly. After calling out repeatedly without any response or movement from inside, the police broke open the door.

Inside, Nisha's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a noose made from a bedsheet. Preliminary investigations revealed that Constable Nisha Sharma had been home on a two-day leave and had returned to duty in Guna only on Monday evening.

The Cantt police have sent the body to the hospital for a post-mortem. The police have not yet confirmed whether a suicide note was found at the scene.