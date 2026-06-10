4 Police Suicides In 10 Days Raise MP Mental Health Concerns

4 Suicide Cases In 10 Days, Madhya Pradesh Police Suicides Raise Mental Health Concerns | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Suicide cases among police personnel have been reported frequently in Madhya Pradesh recently.

Four deaths were reported in Mandla, Chhindwara, Guna, and Umaria within 10 days, raising serious concerns about the mental health of the state’s police force.

June 9

The latest incident occurred in Guna district, where Nisha Sharma, 25, posted at Kotwali Police Station, was found hanging in her government quarters.

The reason behind the suicide remains unknown, as no suicide note was found at the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched.

Other recent cases

The recurring incidents of suicide and suspicious deaths within the department have become a matter of grave concern.

June 8

Sunil Saryam, a 42-year-old constable posted at the Police Lines in Mandla district, hanged himself in his government quarters in Bamhni Banjar police station limits.

According to his family, he locked himself inside the room and, after not coming out for a long time, the door was broken down, revealing him hanging.

A suicide note was recovered and is currently under examination. Police stated that he had been absent from duty for some time.

Read Also Two Police Constables End Lives In Separate Incidents In Madhya Pradesh

June 3

On June 3, the body of Deepa Negi, a female Head Constable posted at the Police Lines in Chhindwara, was found in a burnt condition inside her empty house.

Neighbors alerted police after seeing smoke and flames in Priyadarshini Colony.

Preliminary investigations suggested the possibility of suicide. Deepa had received a compassionate appointment following her husband’s death and had been undergoing treatment for mental stress and depression for a long time.

May 31

On May 31, Vijay Singh Kol, a Sub-Inspector and in-charge of the Armorer branch at the Police Lines in Umaria district, died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver near a pond behind the police quarters.

Vijay Singh had recently been promoted but had refused to accept it. An investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind his death.

The police are investigating all cases from multiple angles, and the actual causes of death will only be confirmed once the reports are finalised.

While the circumstances differ, it would be premature to draw conclusions before the investigations are complete.