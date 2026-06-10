Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejected: 'ECI Is Compromised,' Congress Candidate Meenakshi Natarajan Slams BJP, Calls Rejection Politically Motivated-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After her nomination for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha election was rejected, Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan slammed the BJP and Election Commission.

"My nomination rejection was politically motivated, ECI is compromised," she can be heard saying in her media interaction.

Natarajan said the BJP decided to field a candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat after seeing that the Congress Legislature Party was united.

She also accused the Election Commission of India of acting unfairly.

"Election Commission of India compromised hai aur sattarudh dal ki frontal organisation ki tarah kaam kar rahi hai." (The Election Commission of India is compromised and is functioning like a frontal organisation of the ruling party.)

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Natarajan said her nomination was rejected on the basis of a legal notice that had not been accepted by any court. She claimed no case had been registered against her and that the matter was still at an early stage.

"Jo legal notice adhar banaya gaya, us par court ne koi cognisance nahi liya hai. Koi case nahi hai aur koi prakaran darj nahi hua hai." (The legal notice used as the basis has not been taken up by any court. There is no case against me and no proceedings have been registered.)

#WATCH Bhopal | On her nomination as Congress RS candidate from Madhya Pradesh getting rejected, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan says, "It all began when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength. It became… pic.twitter.com/VPgYNeSuDU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 9, 2026

She also alleged that the final order did not mention the arguments presented by Congress lawyers.

"Humare wakeelon ne jo arguments rakhe, unka final order mein kahin zikr tak nahi hai." (The arguments presented by our lawyers were not mentioned in the final order.)

Calling the decision political rather than legal, Natarajan said, "This is not a legal battle that we lost. This is a battle that we lost against political will."

Replying to allegations that she had hidden information about her previous term as an MP, Natarajan denied the charge.

"Kya chupaya? Jab koi legal case hi nahi hai, court ne cognisance nahi liya hai, to chupane ka sawal hi nahi uthta." (What did I hide? When there is no legal case and no court has taken cognisance of the matter, there is nothing to hide.)

When asked whether the issue involved a woman candidate being targeted, Natarajan rejected the suggestion.

"Yeh mahilaon ki baat nahi hai, yeh election ko poori tarah se lootne ki baat hai." (This is not about women; it is about completely undermining the election process.)