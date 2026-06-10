MP Rajya Sabha Election: Congress Halts Protest; Set For ECI Hearing After Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Rejection On June 10-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is set to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the rejection of its candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha election on Wednesday.

The party had launched a protest against the decision but suspended the demonstration after receiving an assurance from the ECI that its delegation would be heard.

VIDEO | Bhopal: Congress leaders, including MP Congress President Jitendra Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar sleep on the floor in protest at the ECI office over the cancellation of nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan for Rajya Sabha Polls.#MeenakshiNatarajan… pic.twitter.com/10R1A4ssax — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2026

According to an official letter issued by the Election Commission, the Congress delegation has been given an appointment at 12 noon at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.

The meeting comes amid a growing political controversy surrounding the scrutiny and rejection of Natarajan's nomination papers.

Congress leaders have alleged that the rejection was unfair and have sought the Election Commission's intervention. The party has decided to wait for the outcome of today's hearing before announcing its next course of action.

चुनाव आयोग ने कांग्रेस की राज्यसभा उम्मीदवार मीनाक्षी नटराजन जी का नामांकन बिना किसी कारण रद्द कर दिया।

ये लोकतंत्र पर सीधा हमला है, बाबा साहेब के संविधान पर प्रहार है।

इसके विरोध में वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ चुनाव आयोग कार्यालय के बाहर धरना दिया।



📍भोपाल. pic.twitter.com/gOKOafq5AS — Ashok Singh (@AshokS_INC) June 10, 2026

The issue has gained significance as it is linked to the election for the third Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh, where political tensions have already grown following the BJP's decision to field an additional candidate.

The nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha election was rejected by the Returning Officer during scrutiny of nomination papers.

Democracy cannot survive when constitutional institutions are reduced to instruments of political convenience.



The rejection of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan ji's nomination from Madhya Pradesh raises serious questions about the fairness of our democratic… pic.twitter.com/E3BOYFo8CE — Congress (@INCIndia) June 9, 2026

Following the rejection, the Congress approached the Election Commission of India and sought a hearing on the matter.

The party's delegation is scheduled to meet the Election Commission on June 10 to present its case.