Police complaint against BJP MLA by daughter-in-law; alleges domestic violence, torture for dowry

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Daughter-in-law of BJP MLA from Vijaypur, Sitaram Adivasi has filed a police complaint against the BJP MLA for domestic violence and demand for dowry at Mahila Thana Sheopur.

“Police have taken the application but is not filing FIR under pressure of the BJP MLA. Whole family has been torturing me and demanding a pulsar motorcycle and one lakh rupees in dowry,” said Krishna Adivasi, daughter-in-law of BJP MLA.

Krishna was married to Dhanraj, son of BJP MLA in the year 2013.

“We gave whatever was in our means at the time of my daughter’s wedding that took place on Akshya Tritya in 2013. They kept harassing my daughter and in November 2021ousted her from home asking to come back with a pulsar bike. Since then, she is living at my home,” said Suresh Adivasi, father of Krishna.

Daughter-in-law of Sitaram Adivasi, Krishna said that she has now swung into action as she came to know that her husband Dhanraj was going to marry another woman on May 4.

“Dhanraj came to my village along with his father Sitaram Adivasi and other family members on 28 April and gave final warning to give a pulsar bike and one lakh rupees else they would marry Dhanraj to another woman,” said Krishna.

They keep threatening us that police won’t take any action against them as they are in power, she added.

ASP, Sheopur, Premlal Kurve said that the police have taken the application in investigation. Action will be taken after verification of charges.

BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi said that it was his son’s matter and he was dealing with it.

About a week ago, a video of sons Dhanraj and Deendayal of this BJP MLA were seen thrashing forest staff for allegedly stopping them from illegal mining and cutting of trees.

