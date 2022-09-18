PM Modi misses his mother; says every birthday, he visits her to seek her blessings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On his 72nd birthday on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi missed his mother as he could not go to Gujarat to seek her blessings as he was in Kuno National Park to release the Namibian cheetahs and, subsequently, took part in programme of a women’s self-help group in Karhal.

In his opening remarks during the women’s self-help group convention in Karhal, Sheopur, Modi said that, normally, if there is no programme, he makes every effort to visit his mother, touch her feet and seek her blessings. However, lakhs of hard-working women from Madhya Pradesh have blessed him and, seeing this, his mother would have certainly been happy.

Normally, on his earlier birthdays, Modi’s visit to his mother’s house in Gujarat to seek her blessings had been a tradition over the years.

While addressing the women’s self-help group convention, PM underscored emerging women’s empowerment in the country. Hundreds of women’s self-help group members came from far-flung areas to hear the PM, who was overwhelmed seeing the huge gathering of women on the occasion.

At the programme, some members of women’s self-help groups narrated their journey of success which the PM applauded by clapping his hands.

Election of 17,000 women in panchayat polls; it is harbinger of big change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the election of about 17,000 women in recently conducted panchayat polls in Madhya Pradesh was a harbinger of a big change. He was addressing a convention of Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Karhal in Sheopur district on Saturday.

Overwhelmed by the massive gathering of women members of self-help groups, he said women SHGs made lakhs of masks to serve human kind during the corona pandemic. 'After this, they made countless Tiranga to mark the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava and thus made everyone proud,' he added.

Speaking further he said tap water connection reached 40 lakh families in the state for which he gave credit to women SHGs as over 3,000 Nal Jal projects are being maintained by them.

Mentioning One District One Product initiative, Modi said, 'I am happy that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making special efforts to take your products to big markets.'

He said after 2014, the country made efforts to raise womenís socio-economic status. He cited construction of toilets, providing tap water and cooking gas under the Ujjwala scheme, as steps in that direction.

He also mentioned Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under which a house is allotted in womanís name, thus making two crore women as owners of their houses.

He added that the government provided every kind of help to empower SHGs. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present on the occasion.

PM leaves for New Delhi by IAF aircraft

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New Delhi at around 3.45 pm by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Gwalior after attending the programmes in Sheopur district on Saturday. Along with him, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also left for Delhi.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the airport. On the occasion, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, former Minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, BJP District President Kamal Makhijani were also present.

