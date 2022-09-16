e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Science Olympiad Foundation announces test dates for 2022

It has declared that this year's Olympiad tests would begin on September 15 without use of computers.

Friday, September 16, 2022
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), which organises competitions for students, has declared that this year's Olympiad tests would begin on September 15 without use of computers. Exams for the SOF Olympiad will be held in schools, which will also do registration for students.

Olympiad exams will be conducted in seven subjects this year, which includes SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad, SOF International English Olympiad, SOF National Science Olympiad, SOF International Mathematics Olympiad, SOF National Cyber Olympiad, SOF International Social Studies Olympiad and SOF International Commerce Olympiad.

For the National Science Olympiad, SOF has collaborated with Myclassroom, which caters to foundation programmes in science and maths for middle and senior school students.

