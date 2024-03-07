'PM Modi Gave True Meaning To Name Of Srinagar By Abrogating Article 370': MP CM Yadav | Twitter

Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave true meaning to the name of Srinagar by abrogating Article 370 that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that PM Modi has raised the country's prestige globally.

Yadav made the remarks while addressing the 'Swadesh Darshan Yojana 2.0' programme under which the foundation stone of various projects related to Chitrakoot was virtually laid by PM Modi, who also inaugurated some projects.

"PM Modi did justice to 'Sri' in Srinagar by abrogating Article 370," he said.

The Centre on 5 August 2019 revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, and bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Yadav said that earlier, Shankaracharya was not allowed to land in an Arab country when he was on his way to America, and Congress was in power in India at that time.

"Our Shankaracharya and our culture were disrespected. But our PM has now raised the country's honour the world over and told the ruler of Abu Dhabi (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi) that our people are unable to worship there. The Sheikh responded by allotting as much land as needed for the construction of a grand temple and we got an opportunity to build a temple there," the CM said.

Yadav was referring to the construction of the BAPS Hindu temple at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) built by the Swaminarayan Sanstha on 27 acres of land.

He also announced a slew of projects for the development of Chitrakoot on the occasion, including renovation of Bharat Ghat, Vishram Ghat and Raghav Prayag Ghat with an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore.

He assured that encroachment on the Parikrama Path in Chitrakoot will be razed with the help of people especially at Godavari Ghat, Sati Ansuiya, Hanuman Dhara, Bharat Ghat and other places in the holy city.

The chief minister also announced development projects worth Rs 50 crore at Amarkantak, the origin of river Narmada and Pitambara Peeth with Rs 25 crore in Datia district on the occasion.