PM Modi Birthday: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Launches Blood Donation Camp; Says Over 6,700 Units Collected So Far |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated a blood donation camp at the government Jaiprakash Hospital in Bhopal as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ being organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

CM Yadav highlighted that blood donation drives were being conducted at more than 290 locations across Madhya Pradesh under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, with around 6,744 units of blood collected so far. He said the exact figures would be estimated after the conclusion of the donation drives by the evening.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, “On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, we all pray to Baba Mahakal that may the PM have a long and healthy life. After many years, such a leader emerges whose leadership brings continuous reform and change across the country. We are all fortunate. Today is a day of great significance. I have come here to a blood donation camp. The blood donation activities are underway at more than 290 locations across the state on the call of the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. As per the information given to me, around 6,744 units of blood have been donated so far.”

Calling blood donation the “greatest donation”, CM Yadav said the initiative could help save lives and provide medical assistance to those in need.

“Blood donation is the greatest form of donation. By donating blood, we can save the lives of many people and provide them medical help. The figures are continuously changing as donations are taking place at different locations,” he said.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर आज ‘सेवा-संकल्प अभियान’ के अंतर्गत शासकीय जयप्रकाश चिकित्सालय, भोपाल में आयोजित रक्तदान शिविर का शुभारंभ किया।



आज प्रदेशभर में 290 से अधिक स्थानों पर रक्तदान शिविर लगाए जा रहे हैं। रक्तदान जीवन का सबसे बड़ा दान है,… pic.twitter.com/lyVgfel6jA — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 17, 2026

The Chief Minister also welcomed BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

CM Yadav further said that the Madhya Pradesh government would launch a free property registration campaign for more than 50 lakh beneficiaries who have houses, residential plots or land in rural areas.

“Today, national president Nitin Nabin ji is also arriving in Madhya Pradesh. I welcome and greet him. It is true that merely giving them a land patta does not provide complete satisfaction, and in many cases they are unable to avail themselves of the benefits of various schemes by keeping the documents with banks. Therefore, through the government, we will start a campaign to provide free registration to over 50 lakh people in rural areas within one month, in the presence of the BJP national president as the chief guest,” he said.

The CM added that the campaign would mark the beginning of the state’s initiatives towards good governance on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday. Over 50 lakh beneficiaries in the state will benefit from this.

Speaking about a mass-lamp lighting program at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, CM Yadav said around 25 to 30 lakh lamps would be lit in the evening.

“I hope around 25 to 30 lakh lamps will be lit this evening at the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, which was inaugurated by Modi ji in 2022. The final figure will be known by the evening. This sentiment, dedicated to our Sanatan culture and to the form of Lord Surya Narayan, reflects the belief that the Almighty has given us life and that the light of this life should dispel darkness from the world,” the CM said.