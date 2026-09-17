PM Modi Birthday: BJP National President Nitin Nabin Holds Roadshow In Indore During 2-Day MP Visit | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National President Nitin Nabin held a roadshow alongside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and several other BJP leaders joined him during the roadshow. This marks Nitin Nabin’s first visit to Madhya Pradesh since he became the BJP national president.

A video surfaced on social media showing Nitin Nabin on a vehicle along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsiram Shikawat, Sumit Mishra and other BJP leaders. A large crowd gathered along the route as the leaders waved at supporters during the roadshow.

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Nitin Nabin was welcomed at the airport by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav upon his arrival in Indore. Several other BJP leaders and party workers were also present at the airport to welcome him during his first visit to the state since becoming the BJP national president.

BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, CM Mohan Yadav and other BJP leaders holds roadshow in Indore on PM Modi's birthday. pic.twitter.com/UcPDp5bcFe — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 17, 2026

The roadshow saw BJP workers and supporters gather along the route to welcome Nabin. Party leaders and workers were seen accompanying him as the roadshow moved through the city.

The visit comes as BJP leaders continue to hold public programmes and connect with party workers and supporters across Madhya Pradesh.