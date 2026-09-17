MP CM Mohan Yadav Extends Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi, Praises His Leadership | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Extends Vishwakarma Jayanti Greetings, Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Praises PM’s Leadership | VIDEO | X @DrMohanYadav51

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday extended greetings to people on Vishwakarma Jayanti and wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, praising his leadership and saying that India’s strength and talent have been showcased before the world.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, “I extend my greetings to the people of the country, the state and the world on Vishwakarma Jayanti. It is believed that if anyone planned and imagined the creation of the universe, it was Lord Vishwakarma. We should remember our deity because it is through him that the beauty of creation reaches the world.”

The Chief Minister further said it was a matter of good fortune that PM Modi’s birthday coincided with Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "It is a matter of good fortune for all of us. Today, on this occasion, we will celebrate the birthday of our Prime Minister, one of the most popular leaders in the world and the leader of our country, along with the… pic.twitter.com/CbWyMb7zd9 — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2026

“It is our good fortune that today is also the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The way India is presenting itself to the world today, if anyone has worked to re-establish India, its strength and its talent before the world in every field, it is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The value of our passport has increased abroad. Our dependence on foreign countries has reduced, and people from abroad are now becoming dependent on India,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also praised Modi’s contribution to Indian democracy, referring to his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister.

“Modi ji has brought pride to democracy through his tenure first as Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister. I will pray to Baba Mahakal and Lord Vishwakarma for him. May he live a long life and continue to guide all of us,” he said.

Yadav further described Modi as a follower of Lord Vishwakarma in modern times, citing initiatives aimed at addressing the needs of citizens.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday, we all pray to Baba Mahakal for his long life and good health. It is rare for a leader to emerge whose presence… pic.twitter.com/isDfcWRqfC — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2026

“If we consider the true follower of Lord Vishwakarma in modern times, it is Modi ji, who has kept in mind every kind of need of every person, from providing houses to the poor to ensuring kitchens and food, while promoting India’s talent in every field. For such a dedicated Prime Minister, an appeal has been made to light lamps in every household today. I too will participate in this appeal to light lamps,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said BJP national president Nitin Nabin would visit Madhya Pradesh, with programmes planned in Indore and Ujjain.

“Our national president Nitin Nabin is also coming among us. First, in Indore, we are starting a campaign for free registration of land pattas for more than 50 lakh people. Later in the evening, in the city of Baba Mahakal, Ujjain, we will light lamps and pray for the successful tenure and well-being of the Prime Minister. I extend my greetings to him,” he added.