PM Launches Redevelopment Of 33 Railway Stations Worth ₹ 77,000 Cr In State; CM Unveils Stone Plaque Of Projects | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for the redevelopment of 33 stations in Madhya Pradesh virtually on Monday. They will cost Rs 77,000 crore. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 133 overbridges (ROBs) and underpasses. CM Mohan Yadav unveiled the foundation stone of redevelopment projects of railway stations in the state.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone, inaugurated 1500 overbridges, underpasses. He launched renovation of 554 railway stations under Amrut Bharat Station Scheme. Among the 33 railway stations for which the foundation stone was laid are Sehore, Jabalpur, Bina, Ashoknagar, Khirkiya, Sanchi, Shajapur, Beohari, Bargawan, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Maksi, Nagda, Neemuch, Shujalpur. , Khachrod, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Mandla Fort, Nainpur, Seoni, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Bijuri, Morena, Harpalpur, Datia and Bhind.

Two ROBs of Jabalpur Railway Division and four of Bhopal Railway Division will be constructed. One underpass will be build in Jabalpur and two in Bhopal division. The ROB, underpass is built to eliminate manned level crossing gates. Chief minister Mohan Yadav thanked Prime Minister Modi for redevelopment of more than 33 railway stations worth Rs 77,000 crore in the state.

Bhopal-Sehore-Raisen, Bhopal-Vidisha, Ujjain-Indore and Ujjain-Dewas to be developed as twin cities

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said many schemes were being run for all round growth of women, youths and weaker sections. There will be no shortage of funds for any scheme. Bhopal and Sehore will be developed as twin cities. A plan for overall development of means of transport, residential projects and employment opportunities will be implemented by connecting both the cities. Ujjain-Indore, Ujjain-Dewas, Bhopal-Vidisha, Bhopal-Sehore-Raisen districts will be developed as Twin Cities by 2047.