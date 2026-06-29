PM E-Bus Service To Begin In Madhya Pradesh From July; Indore To Get First Electric AC Buses

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to introduce a major change in its public transport system with the launch of the PM E-Bus Service from July.

The first phase of the electric AC bus service will begin in Indore, followed by Bhopal and Jabalpur.

The buses will have digital ticketing through the Chalo App, allows passengers to book tickets and buy travel passes online.

In Which Cities Of MP?

Under the Central Government's scheme, a total of 582 electric buses will be introduced in six cities of the state.

In the first phase, 150 buses will run on eight routes in Indore, 100 buses on 10 routes in Bhopal, and 100 buses in Jabalpur. The second phase will cover Gwalior, Sagar and Ujjain.

To support the new fleet, nine modern bus depots are being built across the six cities.

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Bhopal Depots

Bhopal will have depots at Bairagarh and Kasturba Nagar, while Indore will have depots at Nayta Mundla and Chandan Nagar. Gwalior will get two depots, and Jabalpur, Sagar and Ujjain will each have one.

Charging stations will also be developed alongside the depots. Two charging stations each will be set up in Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior, while Jabalpur, Sagar and Ujjain will get one each. Around 41 kilometres of high-tension power lines will be laid to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

In Indore, the buses will run on eight routes. The longest route will be Rangwasa to Depalpur (52.30 km), while the shortest will be Mhow Naka to Best Price (17.22 km). The busiest route will be Mhow Naka to Sanwer, where 50 buses will operate.

In Bhopal, the service is expected to begin in the second or third week of July.

The city will have 100 buses running on 10 routes. The longest route will be Sehore to Ratapani (68.5 km), while the shortest will connect Acharpura Industrial Area to BDA Colony (32 km).

Officials said the starting fare is expected to be ₹1.50 per kilometre, making a 5-km journey cost ₹7.50. A proposal to increase the fare to ₹2 per kilometre is under consideration and will be decided by a high-level committee.