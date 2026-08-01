Plans Afoot To Create Post In Social Sector On Pattern Of APC | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government plans to create a position above the secretaries of the three departments on the pattern of the agriculture production commissioner (APC).

The post will be above the secretaries of education, health and the Women and Child Development Department.

All the departments related to agriculture function under the APC, and he receives the files associated with the departments.

The APC also reviews the preparations for Rabi and Kharif crops by holding meetings.

Former chief secretary Anurag Jain also thought about creating such a position in the social sector.

He felt the government needed a senior officer to monitor malnutrition, provide proper treatment to children, and ensure the conditions of Anganwadi centres and schools.

New Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal may translate Jain's ideas into reality.

When Jain floated the ideas, Barnwal worked as additional chief secretary of the health department.

Secretary to the Women and Child Development GV Rashmi has already discussed with the present APC KC Gupta how an APC functions. But the chief minister and the chief secretary will take a decision on the issue.