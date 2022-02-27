Pipalrawan: Shivraj government negligent towards small farmers

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Legislative Assembly and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma offered condolences to the family of a deceased farmer at Muramya village on Sunday afternoon. The farmer, Maan Singh had committed suicide after consuming poison on Saturday.

While addressing media persons, Verma said that Maan Singh, a father of four daughters, was under a huge debt burden. He kept hoping that the assurances and promises made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would bail him out of his perilous situation but to no avail as all the promises turned out to be fake. The MLA criticised the state government for its negligence towards the small farmers and claimed that the Shivraj government was ruthless.

He further said that the government provided the crop insurance amount for the year 2020, two years later in 2022 and to add to it the amount paid is way less than needed.

According to the villagers, the farmer was forced to take the drastic step as he had a huge agricultural debt to repay and had received just a paltry sum as crop insurance.

Verma assured the family that every possible help will be provided to the farmer's family apart from the financial aid to be provided under the relevant government scheme.

Congressmen including block president Jitendra Rana, Bharat Singh Sisodiya, Sanjay Trivedi and many others were present.

'Not in race for state president post'

Sonkatch: MLA Sajjan Singh Verma visited his constituency and addressed the media persons on Sunday. While answering a question raised by a media person of him being one of the strong contenders for the post of state Congress president, Verma said that he would prefer to keep himself out of the race. Verma further said that the party will surely be getting a new president soon.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:12 PM IST