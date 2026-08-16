Persons With Disabilities Bound To Wait For 253 Days For UDID Cards In MP; Over 12k Applications Exceed 6 Months | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Persons with disabilities across Madhya Pradesh are facing prolonged delays in obtaining Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards, with applicants waiting an average of 253 days, or nearly eight-and-a-half months, for their valid identity cards or disability certificates.

Government data presented in the Rajya Sabha shows that 12,213 applications in Madhya Pradesh have remained pending for more than six months, while 14,288 cases have been pending for over three months.

A total of 18,510 applications are currently pending at various stages on the UDID portal.

Between 2021 and August 5, 2026, Madhya Pradesh received 4,58,156 UDID applications. Of these, 4,02,819 cards have been issued, while 16,396 applications were rejected.

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The UDID card is important for persons with disabilities to access government schemes and facilities, including pensions, educational benefits and other assistance.

The prolonged processing time has therefore created administrative difficulties for beneficiaries dependent on the certificate.

Responding in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma said the scheduling and frequency of District Medical Board meetings depend on the requirements of state governments and hospitals and the availability of doctors.

The Centre does not prescribe a uniform frequency for such meetings.

At the national level, more than 5.93 lakh applications have been pending for over six months.

The Centre has proposed measures including upgrading the UDID portal, linking the database with Aadhaar and providing specialised training to doctors to improve processing.

However, the average 253-day processing time in Madhya Pradesh highlights the need for faster verification and disposal of applications at the state and district levels.