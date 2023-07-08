PEE-GATE: Government Sanctions Rs 6.5 Lakh Relief For Tribal Victim | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): I am happy with the state government and I ask all tribals to forget the incident and pay attention to their work. This was stated by Dashmat Rawat while talking to media persons in Sidhi on Friday.

The government has sanctioned Rs 6.5 lakh relief for Dashmat, the victim of pee-gate case in Sidhi. The state government has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Dashmat besides providing an additional sum of Rs 1.5 lakh for construction of his house.

The financial help comes a day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the feet of Dashmat at his residence in Bhopal and apologised to him for humiliating incident. On July 4, BJP leader Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on the face of a tribal, later indentified as Dashmat.

Pravesh Shukla is said to be an aide of local BJP leader. Meanwhile, Brahmin Samaj has come in support of Pravesh Shukla. They have collected Rs 51,000 and handed over to Shukla family. Police had arrested Pravesh Shukla on Wednesday.

The police have registered the case under IPC and SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities)Act and National Security Act (NSA). The house of Pravesh Shukla's family was bulldozed, declaring it illegal, on Tuesday. Shukla's family has questioned the state government's decision to demolish their house.

The administration demolished the house, forcing his wife, toddler daughter and elderly parents to survive in a makeshift arrangement amid rain. State president of All India Brahmin Samaj Pushpendra Mishra said they would file a petition at Jabalpur High Court against government’s move to demolish Pravesh Shukla’s house.

