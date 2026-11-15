PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Calls Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister 'Biggest Mafia', Alleges BJP Links To Illegal Trades In Morena | VIDEO | X / Jitu Patwari

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari called the state's Agriculture Minister the ‘biggest mafia’ in Madhya Pradesh during his visit to Morena. He accused the BJP government of protecting those involved in fake fertiliser production, illegal sand mining and the illegal liquor trade.

Patwari alleged that the black marketing of fertilisers in the state began in Morena, where several factories were producing fake fertilisers and cheating farmers. He claimed that the Agriculture Minister was supporting those running these factories. However, he did not provide any documentary evidence to support his allegations.

मप्र के सरकारी तंत्र की जड़ों में जमे भ्रष्टाचार से यदि मुक्ति पानी है, तो पंचायत से संसद तक, भाजपा को हक से हराना होगा! 📍ग्वालियर | #BJPCorruption https://t.co/bcSYOnJs8L — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 15, 2026

BJP Leaders Accused of Supporting Illegal Activities

Patwari claimed that Morena had become a major centre for fake fertilisers, illegal sand mining and the illegal liquor trade. He alleged that BJP leaders were protecting those involved in these activities.

He also claimed that liquor was being sold through a slip-based system in several districts. Questioning who was behind the illegal trade, Patwari alleged that BJP leaders were involved.

The Congress leader also targeted a BJP MP from Rewa, accusing him of making abusive remarks against farmers while intoxicated.

आदिवासियों पर अत्याचार की तमाम पराकाष्ठा पार करने वाली @BJP4MP को अब सत्ता में रहने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है! 📍ग्वालियर ​#VoiceForTribals ​#AdivasiLivesMatter https://t.co/VEbRJ2GBKB — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 15, 2026

Patwari Raises Questions Over Administration

Patwari questioned the functioning of the state administration, alleging that district collectors and superintendents of police in Morena and other districts were not under the government's effective control.

He claimed that several officials and government employees had turned government offices into centres of corruption and illegal earnings.

His allegations against the Agriculture Minister and BJP leaders could spark a fresh political controversy in Madhya Pradesh. The state government's response to the allegations is awaited.