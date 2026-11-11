'Congress To Contest 2028 MP Assembly Elections Under Umang Singhar And Jitu Patwari, Digvijaya Singh Sparks Political Row

Digvijaya Singh's Big Statement: Congress To Contest 2028 MP Assembly Elections Under Umang Singhar And Jitu Patwari |

Madhya Pradesh Politics: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has made an important statement about the party's strategy for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2028. During an informal discussion in Guna on Tuesday, he said the Congress would contest the elections under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and State Congress President Jitu Patwari.

His statement comes amid discussions about the leadership and preparations of the Madhya Pradesh Congress for the next Assembly elections.

Targets BJP's Hindutva Ideology

Digvijaya Singh also criticised the BJP's ideology, saying that the party follows 'Savarkar's Hindutva' rather than 'Sanatan Hindutva'. He claimed that Savarkar's version of Hindutva divides society instead of bringing people together.

Commenting on Sonia Gandhi's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said it reflected her generosity. He added that recognising the struggles of someone who rose from an ordinary family to become Prime Minister was commendable.

Questions Scindia Over Farmers' Power Supply

Raising the issue of farmers' electricity problems, Digvijaya Singh questioned Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia over the inadequate power supply in the region. He asked why farmers' problems remained unresolved despite their MP holding a Union Cabinet position.

He said the Congress would strongly raise farmers' issues. He also held the BJP government responsible for removing illegal encroachments in Guna district.

Takes A Dig At Dhirendra Shastri

On Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Shastri, Singh disagreed with his remarks about Lord Krishna. However, he acknowledged Shastri's ability to understand people's thoughts. Taking a dig at political leaders who organised religious discourses at his premises, he said they eventually lost their elections.

Questions SIR Process, Clarifies Yatra's Purpose

Digvijaya Singh supported Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He questioned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the need for the exercise and the authority behind it. He also hinted at a possible Congress alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Clarifying his proposed Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, Singh said it was not connected to elections. His remarks have brought the 2028 MP Assembly elections and the Congress's political strategy back into focus.