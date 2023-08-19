Pay Attention To High-Risk Pregnant Women: Collector

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has said that the pregnant women should be properly examined at all the health centres and their health should be regularly monitored.

Singh also said that special attention should be paid to the health of high-risk pregnant women, so that there might not be any problem at the time of delivery.

Singh issued the directive to the chief medical and health officer and the block medical officers at a meeting at the collectorate on Thursday.

The collector also reviewed the progress of the health schemes launched by the government and took feedback on cases of mother mortality rate.

He asked the health officials to issue show-cause notices for showing negligence in checking hypertension among pregnant women.

The collector also took feedback on ward-wise progress of Dastak Abhiyan and expressed unhappiness about the progress of the children from zero to five years, who are down with severe malnutrition and physical debility by birth.

He asked all block medical officers to carry out Dastak Abhiyan effectively.

Chief medical and health officer Dr DineashDahalwar, civil surgeon Dr Sudhir Vijayvargiya, district programmeof women and children development department Lalit Dehria and others were present at the meeting.