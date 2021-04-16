Patients’ kin from remote areas of Madhya Pradesh sleep under trees and on the pavement

Jai Prakash said the hotels and Dharmshalas are also shut because of which they do not have anywhere to go. He said his father was scheduled for the surgery on April 20. He had taken the appointment two months ago. But the unprecedented surge in covid-19 cases has created a lot of troubles. There are no means of transportation available too, he said. He and his father are equally stressed that there was nobody at home and his farms were not being looked after as it was the harvest season, he added.

A 17-year-old girl, Titli, sat 500 metres away from Hamidia hospital. She has come from Piparia with her grandfather who has been afflicted with corona. He parents died in an accident a few years ago and her grandmother also died of corona in the first wave. She said her grandfather was admitted at a community heath centre, where the doctors referred him to Hamidia. Titli said while there was no lcokdown, she begged on streets to get some food for and money for the medicines for her grandfather. But she does not even have that option now, she said. She is forced to spend her entire day outdoors, whatever the weather may be, she said.

At night, she tries to take shelter under a tree on a sheet she brought from home. Titli said the scorching heat would burn her skin during the daytime, while mosquitoes would bite it off during the night. But she cannot go back without her grandfather fully recovering.

The patients from remote areas are mostly referred to Hamidia and AIIMS Bhopal due to the lack of facilities and specialists.