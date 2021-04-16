Madhya Pradesh: As administration increases timing of sampling, testing, heavy rush at fever clinics reason for spread of Covid

BHOPAL: The heavy rush at fever clinics has forced the administration to increase the timing of few more fever clinics in the state capital. The long queues of people at these clinics also increase the chances of the disease spreading to healthy persons. JP Hospital’s fever clinic has become a hotspot for the spread of corona cases as the people have to wait for their turn for hours to give in their samples.

The timing of some more fever clinics for testing of corona has been increased with the aim of increasing the number of tests and the reduce rush of people at JP Hospital. Currently, on an average, 4,000 to 5,000 tests are being done and the number has to be increased even more to cover more and more patients. The JP Hospital administration has deployed a huge number of staff to regulate the rush but it was not enough.

There are 46 fever clinics running in the state capital. The only fever clinic running in JP Hospital is open till 8.00 pm for testing. Otherwise, other fever clinics have OPD timing and they close at 5.00 pm. So, especially after 5.00 pm, the rush at JP Hospital swells, leading to more exposure of non-infected persons to Covid-infected people.

‘Unnecessary rush’

"We have to increase the collection of samples and number of tests as more and more corona-positive cases are coming to the state capital. The timing of some more fever clinics has been increased till 8.00 pm. Currently, the JP Hospital fever clinic is open till 8.00 pm for sampling and testing. It happens to be risky for non-infected persons as they are exposed for long durations to Covid-infected people who also come to the clinic. The unnecessary rush of people is spreading corona," Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, CMHO, said.