Passenger Traffic Rises Across Madhya Pradesh; West Central Railway Registers 8.2% Rise In Passenger Revenue

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway (WCR) earned a total originating revenue of Rs 685.83 crore from passenger traffic during the first quarter (April–June) of the 2026-27 financial year.

This represents an increase of 8.22% compared to the revenue of Rs 633.76 crore earned during the same period in the previous financial year.

During this period, the total number of passengers (across both reserved and unreserved categories) stood at 306.67 lakh, marking a 3.2% increase over the previous year.

In terms of division-wise originating revenue earned during the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, the contributions were Rs 267.21 crore from the Jabalpur Division, Rs 267.77 crore from the Bhopal Division, and Rs 150.84 crore from the Kota Division.

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Focusing specifically on the month of June, originating revenue of Rs 228.88 crore was earned from passenger traffic; this is 5% higher than the Rs 217.69 crore earned during the same month last year. The total number of passengers (reserved and unreserved) was 103.61 lakh, which is approximately 5% higher than the figure from the previous year.

The following efforts were undertaken to boost revenue from passenger traffic:

1. Special trains are being operated. Additionally, special trains are being regularized with standard train numbers.2. The operational duration of special trains running from West Central Railway was extended.

3. Extra coaches were attached to passenger trains to clear waitlists.

4. The duration of experimental stoppages was extended, keeping passenger convenience in mind. 5. ICF coach rakes are being converted to LHB coach configuration for the convenience of passengers.

6 The speed of passenger trains is being increased by accelerating infrastructure works, and special emphasis is being placed on punctuality.