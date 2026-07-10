1st AC Coach Now Available On Jabalpur-Yesvantpur Express

First AC Coach Facility Now Available On Jabalpur-Yesvantpur Express | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways has decided to attach a First AC coach to the Jabalpur–Yesvantpur–Jabalpur Express, which passes through Itarsi in the Bhopal Division, from September. The revised coach composition will come into effect on the dates mentioned below.

First AC coach on Jabalpur–Yesvantpur–Jabalpur Express:

Train No. 12194 Jabalpur–Yesvantpur Express: One First AC coach will be attached from September 12, 2026.

Train No. 12193 Yesvantpur–Jabalpur Express: One First AC coach will be attached from September 13, 2026.

Revised coach composition: From the above dates, both trains will have 22 LHB coaches, comprising one First AC, two Second AC, five Third AC, one Third AC Economy, one Pantry Car, six Sleeper Class, four General Coaches, one Generator Car, and one SLR/D (Generator-cum-Luggage-cum-Brake Van).