Avail 3% Discount On General Tickets Via RailOne App Until July 14 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers booking unreserved (general) tickets through the RailOne app, developed by Indian Railways to provide modern, simple and convenient digital services, are being offered a 3% discount until July 14, 2026.

The special incentive scheme was launched on January 14, 2026, for a period of six months.

The RailOne app serves as an integrated digital platform for various rail travel-related services, eliminating the need for passengers to use multiple separate apps.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Kataria said the scheme aims to connect passengers with the official railway digital platform and promote digital ticketing.

The 3% discount applies exclusively to unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app. The facility is not available on any other online platform or website.

Kataria said passengers must book their general tickets through the RailOne app and make payments using UPI, credit cards or net banking to avail of the discount.

Read Also Automatic Fare Collection System For Bhopal, Indore Metro To Begin From April 27

He added that the initiative would reduce crowding at railway station ticket counters, save passengers’ time, decrease cash transactions and make the ticket booking process faster, more transparent and convenient.

A key feature of the RailOne app is its single sign-on system. Passengers already using the Rail Connect or UTS on Mobile apps can log in to the RailOne app using their existing user ID and password.

There is no need for separate registration.