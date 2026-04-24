Automatic Fare Collection System For Bhopal, Indore Metro To Begin From April 27

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for Metro train passengers is set to begin in Bhopal and Indore on April 27. The launch includes a special concession package for passengers. Under this, concessions will be provided to passengers on ticket purchases and wallet recharges.

Concessions on tickets: A 5% concession will be given on the total fare for round trips. This will benefit passengers who travel within a single day. Passengers travelling in groups will receive a 10% concession on the total ticket fare. This facility is available for a minimum of eight passengers on a single group ticket and a maximum of 40 passengers.

MP Metro app wallet recharge: Passengers can book QR tickets through Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited official mobile app, MP Metro,. A special concession will be provided on wallet recharges.

Concession per recharge slab

* Rs 200 to Rs 499: 8%

* Rs 500 to Rs 999: 10%

* Rs1,000 to Rs 1,499: 12%

* Rs1,500 to Rs 2,000: 15%

Ticket types

Paper QR tickets can be purchased with cash from ticket counters and Excess Fare Office. Mobile QR tickets can be purchased via MP Metro app using digital payments. The sum deposited in the MP Metro wallet can only be used to purchase Metro tickets and is non-refundable. Metro officials said these facilities would encourage more people to use Metro train.