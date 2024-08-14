 Partition One Of Most Tragic Incidents Of 20th Century, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Learning From History
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPartition One Of Most Tragic Incidents Of 20th Century, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Learning From History

Partition One Of Most Tragic Incidents Of 20th Century, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Learning From History

Addressing a function to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in Bhopal, he also said the people of Israel had to fight for 2,000 years to regain their homeland.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday termed the partition of India as one of the most tragic incidents of the 20th century and said a country needs to learn from history in order to grow and move ahead. Addressing a function to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in Bhopal, he also said the people of Israel had to fight for 2,000 years to regain their homeland.

"The partition of India was one of the most tragic incidents of the previous century, which cannot even be described in words. People don't want to talk about the pain of the partition, but if a country has to grow and move ahead, it has to learn lessons from the bounds of history," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh
Mira Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Chairs MBMC Meeting To Ensure Smooth Implementation Of CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana
Mira Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Chairs MBMC Meeting To Ensure Smooth Implementation Of CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Sultan CONFIRMS Sana Makbul & Srikanth Bureddy's Relationship: 'He Introduced Himself As Her Boyfriend'
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Sultan CONFIRMS Sana Makbul & Srikanth Bureddy's Relationship: 'He Introduced Himself As Her Boyfriend'
Delhi: 22-Year-Old Post-Graduate Student 'Groped' By Old Man In Metro
Delhi: 22-Year-Old Post-Graduate Student 'Groped' By Old Man In Metro
Read Also
WATCH: Tiranga Yatra Aims To Remind People About Tragic Story Of Partition, Says Madhya Pradesh CM...
article-image

"People of Israel lost their land and nation and it took 2,000 years for them to regain it. But they showed patriotism. People (of Israel) scattered across the globe used to gather at a place once a year and take oath that they would meet in their own country next year. But unfortunately, it took 2,000 years to see that happen," Yadav said.

Several generations were lost in the process as Israel got independence along with India, he said. "I gave this example so that you understand the seriousness of independence," he said.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism...
article-image

Yadav said that Indians easily assimilate with everyone, but shrewd people trap them with their cunningness. Twelfth century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan granted pardon to the invaders 17 times, but the latter got only one chance and they didn't miss it, he said.

"Britishers came to India for business, but set up their army and started taking over different states. What we know as collectors today were the ones who would collect revenue for the Britishers," he said. After 1857, the Britishers began indulging in divide and rule policy and started creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims. However, their strategy failed till 1906. When Muslim League contested the elections, patriotic Muslims did not let this conspiracy by Britishers succeed, he said. The Indian National Congress changed its politics, leading to the victory of the divisive politics of Muslim League and partition of the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Woman Branded With Hot Tongs After She Refused To Bring ₹5 Lakh Cash From Mayka To...

MP Shocker: Woman Branded With Hot Tongs After She Refused To Bring ₹5 Lakh Cash From Mayka To...

Partition One Of Most Tragic Incidents Of 20th Century, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Learning From...

Partition One Of Most Tragic Incidents Of 20th Century, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Learning From...

WATCH: Tiranga Yatra Aims To Remind People About Tragic Story Of Partition, Says Madhya Pradesh CM...

WATCH: Tiranga Yatra Aims To Remind People About Tragic Story Of Partition, Says Madhya Pradesh CM...

UGC Introduces New Enrolment Procedure For Online/Distance Learning Courses Starting September 2024

UGC Introduces New Enrolment Procedure For Online/Distance Learning Courses Starting September 2024

Indore: Special Project Launched By MGM Medical College & Ashtang Ayurveda College To Combat Rising...

Indore: Special Project Launched By MGM Medical College & Ashtang Ayurveda College To Combat Rising...