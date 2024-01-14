Pari Bazaar 2024: Bagh Print Showcased At Shan-e-Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 40 models showcased traditional fabrics, prints and weavings of the state in a fashion show ‘Shan-e-Madhya Pradesh’ at Gauhar Mahal in the city on Saturday evening. They walked on the ramp wearing attires made of fabrics like Chanderi, Maheshwari and Khadi in Bagh print. In the first round, Chanderi-Maheshwari sarees were carried with styling with Bagh print blouses.

Manisha Anand was the showstopper in the first round. The second round was Tales from the Loom. In this round, Chanderi and Maheshwari fabrics were presented as Indo-West dresses. This was the first time when fabrics like Chanderi and Maheshwari, which were usually used only for suits or sarees, were carried in one-pieces and gowns and western wears.

FP Photo

Manisha Dabral was the showstopper in this round. The third round was dedicated to men, in which Khadi garments were displayed. Vivek Neekhara became the showstopper in the Khadi round. Whereas, the third round was dedicated to the theme of Pari Bazaar on Bagh Print, Reenu Yadav became the showstopper of this round.

The fashion show was curated by fashion designer Tajwar Khan. It was part of the third-day of the fourth-day 'Pari Bazaar,' organised by Begums of Bhopal. Besides, other activities like salad, batua /potali decorations, gidda dance, health and wellness session, Shaam-e-Adab (Book Review), Batolebaazi and designer Talk Show were held.