Panna: Youth kills two uncles, opens fire on grandmother over land dispute

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth killed his two uncles and opened fire on his grandmother following a land dispute in Panna district on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. Earlier, six members of family were killed in a land dispute in Morena district. The second incident took place in Panna district where two relatives were shot dead in land dispute.

Panna ASP Arti Singh told Free Press that a birthday party of Narendra’s 12-year-old son was organised in village Golhi-Mudia under Devendra Nagar police station on Saturday. Brothers Charan Singh, Mahendra Singh were also invited.

Family members were celebrating when Charna Singh’s son Shubham also reached and had a dispute over the land. Shubham took out a country made pistol and opened fire on this two uncles Narendra and Mahendra. They died on the spot. The accused also opened fire on his grandmother Pratha Singh. She was admitted in the hospital.

The police added that total seven fire rounds were opened by the accused. The police have arrested Shubham but his father Charan has fled. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.