 Watch: Argentina's new presidential plane raises eyebrows with risky landing maneuver
The daring flying display was performed by the pilots of 'ARG 01', a specially configured Boeing 757-200 intended for transporting Argentina's President, Alberto Fernandez.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Argentina's new presidential plane raises eyebrows with risky landing maneuver | Twitter video screengrab

Argentina's new presidential plane, a Boeing 757-200, grabbed attention as it executed a missed landing approach, flying extremely low on the runway before sharply veering left and continuing its course. Reports from Simple Flying indicate that the aircraft later circled back and successfully landed on the runway.

The daring flying display was performed by the pilots of 'ARG 01', a specially configured Boeing 757-200 intended for transporting Argentina's President, Alberto Fernandez. Onlookers in the vicinity captured the incident on video. The aircraft, which was on a delivery flight, took off from Miami International Airport and landed at the Jorge Newbery Airfield in Buenos Aires.

watch video here:

Another video surfaces

Another video of the incident was captured from a different angle has surfaced on social media.

article-image

