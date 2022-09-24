Panna: Youth finds diamond during morning walk, labourer gets it before leaving Madhya Pradesh

Atar Singh |

Panna Lal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People stumbling upon diamonds seems to have become a norm in Panna.

A youth Panna Lal who came from Chhattarpur to Panna to visit his relative went on morning walk on Saturday and discovered a diamond lying in open in bypass area.

Labourer Atar Singh who taken a pit on lease has been digging it for past three years in hope of finding diamond. On Saturday, he packed up the bags to go to his native place Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh as he found none.

Before leaving, he decided to try his luck last time. With this hope, he went to leased area and started to dig the pit, which he had taken after depositing money. When he minutely inspected the excavated gravel, he found a tiny piece of diamond.

When contacted, Panna Diamond Office Examiner Anupam Singh told Free Press that the weight of diamond found by Atar Singh was 0.6 cent. The weight of diamond discovered by Panna Lal is 2 carat.

The 2-carat diamond may fetch price of Rs 2 lakh or more. The diamond found by Atar Singh is of 0.6 cent and is worth Rs 30,000.

On Thursday, four people have found diamonds in Panna and have deposited them at Panna Diamond office.

Sources said that people often find diamond in Panna during monsoon season. The rain water washes off the upper layer of soil and diamond hidden in shallow area comes out.

Auction next month

According to Atar Singh, diamonds found by people will be auctioned next month. He said 100 diamonds will be auctioned and their base price is Rs 2 crore. In auction, they may fetch higher price. Traders from Mumbai, Surat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh place bids at the auction.

