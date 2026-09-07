Panna Trader Assault Video Viral: Goons Barge In Garment Shop, Attack Trader With Sticks As Customers & Staff Stand Stunned

Trader Allegedly Beaten Inside Shop Over Land Dispute In MP's Panna — Video | FP Photo

Panna Latest News (Madhya Pradesh): A trader was allegedly attacked inside shop by some goons in Madhya Pradesh's Panna. The accused hit the victim multiple times with sticks publicly over land dispute. The video of Panna trader assault is going viral on social media.

Panna Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Devendranagar town Police of Panna district.

According to the report the accused, identified as Amit Jain who allegedly entered the trader’s shop and attacked him following an argument over a property dispute.

Watch Panna Trader Assault Video:

Madhya Pradesh: In Devendranagar Panna district Amit Jain allegedly entered a trader’s shop and assaulted him over a land dispute.



The beating video went viral on social media.



Police have registered a case at Devendranagar police station.



Shopkeepers must be protected;… pic.twitter.com/LiYCDwC75J — Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) September 7, 2026

The video shows a tense confrontation beginning inside a small shop stocked with packets, boxes and other goods.

A man dressed in black is seen behind or beside the counter as several people gather near the entrance. An older man in a white shirt appears to argue with him, repeatedly gesturing while others watch from outside.

The camera moves around the cramped shop as the exchange continues, with people entering and leaving the doorway. The recording then shifts outside, where a larger crowd has gathered near the shop.

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Several men and women can be seen watching the dispute. At one point, the man in black appears to beat another man near a parked white scooter. He grabs or holds the man around the head and upper body while people nearby look on.

The footage is shaky throughout, suggesting it was recorded amid the commotion. The video ends with the camera moving away, partially obstructing the scene as voices continue nearby.

The assault was reportedly captured on camera, and the footage was subsequently circulated widely on social media.

Police registered a case at Devendranagar police station and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault and the land dispute.

The incident has also raised concerns over the safety of local traders, with violence arising from property disputes drawing criticism.