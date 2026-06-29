Panna Police Rescue Abducted Youth; Kidnappers On The Run | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panna Police rescued a kidnapped youth, while the abductors fled from the spot, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu said that on the night of June 27, at around 8 pm, information was received from the Pawai police station area that Anshul alias Kanha, the 20-year-old son of local cloth merchant Rajesh Kumar Dengre, had been kidnapped by unidentified persons, who demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for his release.

A special police team was constituted. Simultaneously, the cyber cell was activated to provide technical analysis and digital inputs.

Based on technical evidence, the informant network and other crucial information, the police team conducted continuous searches at possible locations. The team rescued Anshul from the forest area near Hathkuri.

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During the operation, the accused managed to flee by taking advantage of the darkness. Continuous raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest them.

The accused involved in the incident have been identified, and special police teams are working to ensure their immediate arrest.