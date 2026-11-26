Panna Crime News: A domestic dispute took a violent turn in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. A man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe and later died by suicide. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at Panna District Hospital while the Panna police investigation is underway.

The Panna murder attempt incident occurred in Badgadi Hazara village, under the Brijpur police station limits.

The accused, identified as Sachendra Adivasi (31), allegedly attacked his wife, Sunita Adivasi (30), with an axe during an argument. Believing that she had died, he fled towards a nearby forest, where his body was later found hanging from a tree.

Man Attacks Wife With Axe During Argument

According to villagers, the couple had a love marriage but frequently argued over domestic issues. The husband was also reportedly struggling with substance abuse. They have three daughters.

On Tuesday, Sunita was going to a field to harvest paddy when her husband reached the spot. An argument broke out between them and soon escalated. In a fit of rage, Sachendra allegedly struck the back of her neck with an axe.

Sunita collapsed and suffered serious injuries. Believing that he had killed her, the accused fled towards the forest with the weapon.

Madhya Pradesh -Man dies by suicide after attacking his wife with an axe in Panna.Sachin Adivasi attacked his wife, Sunita, by striking the back of her neck with an axe during an argument. Believing her to be dead, he fled towards a nearby forest where he later died by hanging from a tree. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 26, 2026

Critically Injured Woman Admitted To Hospital

After learning about the incident, family members and villagers rushed Sunita to Panna District Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, the Brijpur police reached the spot and launched a search for the accused. During the search, police received information that a man had been found hanging from a tree in the forest near Hazara village. The deceased was identified as Sachendra.

Panna Police Begin Investigation

Officials said police received information that a man had critically injured his wife. The injured woman was immediately shifted to the hospital.

A case was registered against the accused, and a search operation was launched. After his body was discovered, police registered a case of unnatural death.

The police completed the inquest proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the Panna crime case is underway.

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