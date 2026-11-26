Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parwalia Sadak police have solved a blind murder case within 24 hours and arrested three suspects, including the victim’s wife. The woman allegedly killed her husband following a dispute, dumped his body in an under-construction well and later shifted it to a forest nearly 6 km away to destroy evidence.

The case came to light on November 23 when Meena Banjara (35), wife of deceased Ramesh Banjara, approached the police along with her nephew Jagdish. She told police that her husband had left for their native village in Raisen on November 21 but had not returned. Later, Jagdish informed her that Ramesh’s body was lying in Bagoniya forest.

During the investigation, police found injury marks on the body, raising suspicion of murder. During questioning, Meena allegedly confessed to killing her husband by striking him on the head and neck with an iron rod following a dispute near an under-construction well in Chanderi village late Monday night.

She subsequently took the help of her brother Laxman and Jagdish to retrieve the body from the well. On the instructions of landowner Bharat alias Kakku Ahirwar, they transported the body on a motorcycle and dumped it in the forest.

Police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested all three suspects, Meena, Laxman (36) and Bharat (61), within 24 hours of registering the murder case.