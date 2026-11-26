Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the alleged Rs 42 lakh fraud by Ramanuj Gurjar, who posed as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to cheat people by promising government favours. Three videos showing the suspect counting bundles of currency notes have surfaced, while police have recovered Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) membership card from his possession. Investigators are examining the videos, the source of the money and his alleged political and other contacts.

Gandhi Nagar police arrested the 40-year-old suspect on Tuesday night. He was produced before a court on Wednesday. Originally from Narsinghgarh district, Gurjar lived with his wife and two children in Bhopal's Aero City Colony.

Rs 7 lakh taken for arms licence

According to a complaint, Gurjar claimed to have strong connections at the collectorate and promised to arrange an arms licence. He allegedly collected Rs 3 lakh in cash in two instalments, another Rs 3 lakh through online transfers and a demand draft of Rs 1 lakh deposited into his account. Despite receiving Rs 7 lakh, he failed to arrange the licence.

Investigators have also found that Gurjar allegedly took Rs 30 lakh from a doctor on the pretext of arranging a plot. Several sarpanchs were reportedly approached with promises of government tenders in exchange for money. More than 10 complaints have surfaced at different police stations, with allegations involving fraud running into crores of rupees. Police are examining each complaint separately.

Earlier arrested in Jaipur in 2012

Gurjar's alleged history of impersonation dates back to 2012, when Jaipur's Jyoti Nagar police arrested him for posing as an IAS officer posted in Prime Minister's Office. He allegedly used the identity to secure a legal adviser position at a firm and collected Rs 5 lakh. After his release, he allegedly changed his name and identity and resumed cheating people.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 4) Adarsh Kant Shukla said the suspect was habitual and had allegedly cheated several people by changing his identity. Police are examining his past records, videos, membership card and contacts. Further action in the other complaints is underway.