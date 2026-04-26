Panchayat Secretary Declares 3 Living Persons Dead In MP's Chhatarpur; Suspended | AI-Generated

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A panchayat secretary in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been suspended after he allegedly issued death certificates in the names of three living persons, officials said on Sunday.

While locals alleged the secretary might have acted under pressure, officials suggested the error may have occurred due to his lack of computer skills.

The action against the secretary followed a complaint filed on April 17 by Ramabai Raikwar, Girja Vishwakarma and Kallu Ahirwar, who alleged they had been declared dead in official records and their death certificates were wrongly made.

District panchayat Chief Executive Officer Namah Shivay Arjaria suspended Chandrapura gram panchayat secretary Amar Singh with immediate effect on Saturday, the officials said.

In their complaint, Raikwar and Vishwakarma stated that their widow pension had been stopped after they were declared dead. Ahirwar claimed he was unable to avail benefits under Dalit welfare schemes as he had been declared dead.

Locals claimed the three persons had worked against the Chandrapura sarpanch during the election and that the latter possibly prevailed upon the secretary to take revenge.

Arjaria, however, said he can't comment on the complaint as the inquiry was underway.

He said the secretary was not computer-friendly, and hence, the goof-up might have occurred.

Prima facie, it was found that the act constituted serious misconduct under the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Service (Conduct) Rules, 1996, the CEO said.

During the suspension period, Singh will be attached to the Janpad Panchayat Gaurihar office and will receive subsistence allowance, the officials said.