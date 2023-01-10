Panchayat representatives' meet: Bhuria asked to cut short speech, gets angry in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress law-maker from Jhabua, Kamtilal Bhuria, got angry at a convention of the party’s Panchayat representatives at Ravindra Bhawan on Monday, because he was asked to cut short his long speech.

Party’s Panchayat members from across the state took part in the convention.

Bhuria stopped his speech in a huff, saying he had so many things to share with the audience, but since he was stopped midway, he would not speak anymore.

As his speech was getting lengthier, he was handed out a slip, asking him to shorten it and that made him angry.

Immediately after his address, MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath was to deliver his speech.

Nath said the party members had won Panchayat elections in a very difficult situation.

All the party members fought bravely against the BJP’s money power and the administration, Nath said.

The party workers withstood all the pressures during the Panchayat elections and they will do so in the assembly elections to be held by the year-end, he said.

He also appealed to the Panchayat representatives to contact all the voters without bothering about who they had voted for. The party workers should keep it in mind that all those voters will vote in the upcoming assembly elections, Nath said.

If the Congress forms the government, it will give powers to the Panchayats according to the Panchayat Raj Act, he said.

He asked them to contact the ASHA, USHA, Aganwadi workers and self-help groups whom the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misguiding.

Bhuria remembered how the Congress government was toppled in 2020. He said that 25 legislators had defected to the BJP only for money.

Party’s state in-charge JP Agarwal said Rahul Gandhi took to streets to solve the people’s problems. The people will stand by the party in the next assembly elections, Agarwal said.

