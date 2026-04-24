Pamphlets Claiming BJP Councillor 'Missing' Distributed In Bhopal; Family Says She Is In Netherlands

Pamphlets Claiming BJP Councillor 'Missing' Distributed In Bhopal; Family She Is In Netherlands |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pamphlets claiming a BJP woman councillor is ‘missing’ were distributed in Ward 61 of Bhopal on Friday morning, creating confusion among residents.

The pamphlets carried the photograph of councillor Madhu Shivnani and stated that she had been missing for the past 3 months.

They also mentioned that anyone providing information about her would be given a reward of ₹5,000. Along with this, the pamphlets alleged that in her absence, fake documents, including a death certificate, had been prepared.

It is not yet known who distributed these pamphlets. They were reportedly found placed inside newspapers across the ward early in the morning.

Madhu Shivnani is a first-time councillor, and her husband, Sanjay Shivnani, is a Mandal Mahamantri in the party organisation. Ward 61 includes a large area such as Awadhpuri.

Speaking on the issue, Sanjay Shivnani said that the family has no information about who circulated the pamphlets and came to know about them through friends in the morning. He strongly denied the claims made in the pamphlets.

Councillor in Neatherlands

He clarified that Madhu Shivnani is not missing. She had travelled to the Netherlands in February to visit her son Sushant, who works there as a software engineer and lives with his wife.

The couple recently had a baby, and she had gone there to support them.

He further explained that she was supposed to return in March, but her flight had to be rescheduled due to the Iran-US conflict.

Additionally, she was not keeping well and had consulted a doctor who advised her to take rest for one to two months.

Because of this, she stayed back in the Netherlands for recovery and to take care of her grandson.