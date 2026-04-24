MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Address State Over 'Important' Topic LIVE On Social Media At 9 PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will go live on social media on Friday at 9 PM.

During the live session, he will speak to the people of the state about an 'important' topic; however he did not divulge details about what the topic would be.

Yadav shared this information through a post on his social media account. In his message, he invited citizens to join the live session, saying he would directly share his thoughts with them.

Check out his X post below :

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों,



आज रात 9 बजे मैं सोशल मीडिया पर लाइव में एक महत्वपूर्ण विषय को लेकर अपनी बात आप सभी से साझा करूंगा। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 24, 2026

There is a sense of curiosity and excitement among people regarding the programme. Many are waiting to know what key issue he will address during the live interaction.

According to him, this will not be just a formal talk, but an important way to connect with people. He believes such interactions help in discussing development, public welfare, and future plans for the state.

Political and administrative observers say that this kind of programme reflects his open and interactive working style. They believe that by connecting directly with citizens, he understands their problems and suggestions better.

Such communication is also seen as a step towards building trust between the government and the public.

The upcoming live session is expected to continue this approach and strengthen the connection with the people of Madhya Pradesh.