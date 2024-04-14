Overheard In Bhopal: Confused Officials, Office Chaos, Political Moves & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

PS cheesed off

A Principal Secretary (PS) is teed off with his department. His peevishness can be fathomed from the fact that he has made all efforts to get out of the department since his transfer there. Although the task the PS has been handed is very important, yet he wants to give up on it. The officer has used all the tactics – from courting controversies to flattering his bosses – for his transfer. He had tried for it even before the Model Code of Conduct for the parliamentary election came into force, but all his cracks fell through.

The officer, who wants to move off the department immediately after the Lok Sabha election, yearns for posting in a few select departments for which he has been working hard. The PS, who often meets the head of the government with new ideas to please him, is in touch with an important person whose name has cropped up in the corridors of power regarding transfer of officials.

Confusion prevails

A department considered bread-winner for the government is in confusion over collecting a huge amount of dough. The Principal Secretary (PS), head of the department and other officials differ from one another on several issues. An officer recently posted in the department is promoting his own interests, and others are chewing over the situation. It is heard that the department cannot meet the government’s expectations for collecting money. Those who work in this sector had already held meetings with many important people, but a consensus eluded them. It came to light that a huge amount of cabbage was taken from them in the past. The head of the department has begun to get some deals done, but problems crop up after each meeting. The condition the department is in indicates may set off a major controversy after the election.

In disarray

A department, considered a warehouse of irregularities, is in turmoil these days. The Principal Secretary (PS) of a department is sifting through the old files. Because the officer had the command of an important department, she could not pay much attention to this department . Now, she is heading only one wing – which is small, but important. The PS, who is digging out the old files, has sought feedback on the irregularities committed by the officers who had worked in this department.

The PS’s interest in the department is weighing heavy on many officers who had worked there. There are murmurs that a few officers had met the minister of this wing to tell him that if she remained there for a long time, it would be difficult for them to work. There are many financial irregularities connected to the branches of this department in various districts, and if these scams come to light, many officers may go up the creek. It is heard that the minister, too, does not want the PS to remain in the department. The officials are waiting for the Lok Sabha election to end.

Lobbying for transfer

A female officer posted in a legal organisation wants to quit it. A long time has passed since she was transferred to this probe agency. After the formation of the new government in the state, Madam waited for her transfer from there. Although she is lobbying for transfer to any place, yet she craves for the position of commissioner in a division. Before the dates for the Lok Sabha election were announced, a powerful person had recommended her transfer. She was on good terms with Sahib, and expected to become the commissioner of a division on his recommendations. Sahib himself had to go out of the organisation, let alone her dreams for becoming a commissioner come true. Madam has requested the new incumbent for her transfer to another place. It is heard that she will make efforts to go to another department with the recommendations of her new boss.

Bitter relationship

A Principal Secretary (PS) posted in an important department is not on good terms with his colleagues. A PS, as he is, he is playing second fiddle to another officer of the department. He wants to flip through all the files before they are sent to the higher-ups, but a secretary is not prepared for it. Instead of sending the files to the PS, she directly passes them on to the top bosses. What is more, the officials of the department take guidance only from the higher-ups, which he is upset about. The PS persists in telling everyone that all work should be done through him and conveys to the officials that he will keep a hold on the reins of power in the coming days. This wrangle has caused harassment to the officials, because they have to satisfy the ego of the PS as well as of other bosses.

Lack of interest

A Principal Secretary (PS)-rank officer is not taking any interest in work. In spite of heading an important department, the PS is not keen to stay in the state and often takes leave. The PS yearns for going to Delhi on deputation, and is waiting for the Lok Sabha election to end. When it is over, there will be a session in the assembly. The department the PS is handling will have an important role in it.

As soon as the session is over, the PS will submit an application for going to the Centre. There are reports that the PS has already spoken to the bosses in Delhi. The Central Government is ready to take this officer because of his uprightness and efficiency. Nonetheless, as the officer’s style of working does not suit the present government, he wants to go to the Centre instead of locking horns with the ruling dispensation. Anyway, he intends to complete all the assignments before leaving for Delhi.