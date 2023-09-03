Overheard In Bhopal: Clash Of Ego, Search For CD & More

Overheard In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Hopes

The universally acknowledged truth, that there is nobody that can limit your desires, is applicable to an Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) who yearns for the post of Chief Secretary (CS). The ACS does not spare even a bribe of Rs 500. The officer recently approached a leader of the BJP to help him become the next CS, and sent a chum of his to the politician. The friend spoke to the politician about various qualities of the ACS. The politician was also told that if the ACS was made the next CS, he would work according to the wishes of the politician. Nevertheless, after listening to the friend of the officer, the politician said none but the Chief Minister would take a decision on the matter. Then the officer reportedly said that if the BJP leader himself became the Chief Minister, he could appoint the ACS as the next CS. There are murmurs in the corridors of power that the ACS is sending his agents to the powerful people of both the parties. He is in touch with a retired officer, close to the Congress, so that he may get the post he craves for.

Set to join politics

A divisional commissioner is set to join politics after retirement. He is a good speaker and has a good command of language. Not only that, the commissioner is keen to keep in touch with people and help the poor. So, Sahib has begun to prepare grounds for joining politics. He is active in his home town these days. Because Sahib’s family is well known in the area, he continues to be in touch with the people there. His activities indicate that he may soon announce his joining politics. Nevertheless, nobody knows which political party he is going to join, since he is not on good terms with any of the two national parties. A few years ago, he was close to an employee organisation, but after being promoted to IAS, he had to give a wide berth to that organisation. The politicians of his native place are watching his activities.

Search for CD

A Member of Parliament (MP) is searching for the honey-trap expose CD, and is ready to spend a huge amount to lay his hands on it. The MP bears animosity towards a legislator. There are whispers that the CD contains a video of the legislator. The MP wants to get the CD by fair means or foul before the election, so that he may target the MLA in his constituency. The MP has been given the names of a few officers who have the copies of the CD, but it is difficult to influence all these officers. Now that the MP has come across the name of an officer who can be influenced, he is sparing no effort to lay his hands on a copy of the CD through the officer. The officer concerned is also scared of the honey-trap case, since he has made a lot of dough in the name of the CD, so if the case surfaces, he will be in trouble.

In trouble

A secretary-rank IAS officer is in trouble because of an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Sahib has nothing to do with this department. Nor has he anything to do with NGT, but the impact of the green court’s order has a direct impact on a partner of the officer who has invested a lot of money in a business along with his partner. Two partners of Sahib have bought many plots near Kaliasot and Kerwa dam. The aim of these people was to set up a resort or to construct some buildings. Because of the NGT’s order, the officer has lost his sleep, and if the plots come under green belt in the coming days, he will surely lose a huge amount of money. The officer who held many important positions has invested a huge amount of money in land. So, if the plots bought by Sahib come under green belt, as is likely to happen, he will be in the soup. Although the officer is not in the state, he is keeping an eye on the developments about the plots.

Clash of ego

The relationship between a commissioner and a collector of a division has soured these days and, because of this, the other officials in the division are tense. The collector is well-connected with the higher-ups in the government. So, he does not give much importance to anyone. The commissioner, who is as powerful as the collector is, maintains good relations with the top brass in the administration. He also does not give much importance to the collector, and people have begun to natter about their bitter relationship after both locked horns over some issues in two recent meetings. Their lack of coordination is troubling other officials in the division, because they have to work to maintain a balance between their two bosses. As soon as the commissioner joined the division, some people told unpleasant things about the collector. Their relationship has since been tangy, and they are not able to improve it. There is a similar problem between a superintendent of police and an inspector general of police. They are also not on good terms with each other. The situation has come to such a pass that instead of solving people’s problems, they are fighting with each other to satisfy their ego.

Bunch of flatterers

No one can say anything about when and how an officer becomes a blue-eyed boy of the top brass in administration. This has come off to two principal secretary (PS)-rank officers. One of them is working in the state, and the other is deputed to the Centre. At present, both have become very important. Although one of them maintains a low profile, yet the number of phone calls he is receiving has increased these days. An officer posted to the field is making all efforts to please the PS. So is the condition of the officer deputed to the Centre. Nevertheless, when he was deputed to the Centre, nobody gave him any importance, but now, many officers are calling him up to enquire about him. Both of the officers know the reasons for getting such importance from their colleagues. So, they also barely give any importance to such acts.