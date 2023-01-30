Overheard in Bhopal

All for collectorship

An officer posted to the state capital is giving best shot to court the authorities in the government as well as the politicians in the opposition. The officer has been keeping an eye on collectorship for a long time, but he was posted to some other place. Although the officer has joined the place of his posting, his desire to become a collector has deepened. Sahib is still making efforts for it besides he is praying that the Congress should form the next government, so that he may become the collector of an important district. As the officer has good connections with the leaders of the Congress and those of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he did not give up hope. He also feels that once he gets the collectorship, nobody will remove him. During his previous posting, he made a lot of money through underhand dealings. Ergo, he can do anything to fulfill his desires to become a collector. Now, it is to be seen whether lady luck smiles on him or not.

Rebel without a cause

An IAS officer removed from an important position has turned into a rebel. The officer is trying to gather information about others. A few other officers fed up with the government are helping him. The officer is trying to get information through some of his colleagues under the Right to Information Act (RTI). About this officer it is said that he has been in agony since he was removed from a particular post. He tried to return to the mainstream of administration through some of his colleagues, but as his efforts fell through, he began to hatch conspiracies. An officer of the CM’s secretariat is also on his target. So, he is trying to muster information about the family members of the officer.

Attempting rehabilitation

Two officers in the state are trying for rehabilitation these days. One of them has recently retired from the post of additional chief secretary. He is approaching the higher-ups in the Central Government, as well as in the state government for it. He is also trying to use his political connections. The other officer, who is going to retire soon, is also making efforts to get rehabilitated. Sahib is hopeful of getting adjusted to some department after his retirement, because the higher-ups in the government are happy with him. Still, there is another retired officer making efforts for rehabilitation. A long time has passed since he retired, but his dreams are yet to translate into reality. Disappointed as he is, he is sparing no effort to reach his goal.

Keyword is dough

The collectors of two districts seem to be competing with each other to make money through backhand dealings. The districts, they are posted to, are close to each other. The officers are busy making dough through illegal means. Both the districts are considered rich in resources. Ergo, they are doing such work as will fetch them dosh. Actually, both the officers fear that during an administrative reshuffle before the assembly elections, they may be shifted from their respective places of posting. So, they are settling the issues related to lands. People chinwag that one of two officers has become friends with a divisional commissioner. The cases, which this officer cannot settle, are worked out through the commissioner. As these Sahibs have also wooed the people’s representatives, their misdeeds are wrapped in the veil of secrecy.

Preparing for transfers

A few important departments are preparing for the transfer of officials. An additional chief secretary is retiring this month. Sahib heads an important department. So, the name of a woman principal secretary is doing the rounds for posting in his place. In the same way, an officer has been given the charge of an additional chief secretary (ACS). Therefore, the post of ACS is lying vacant for a long time. The higher-ups are mulling over sending a full-fledged officer to this position. On the other hand, an additional chief secretary, heading his present department for a long time, may also be shifted to an important department. Preparations are on for it. Another ACS may also be shifted. He, too, has spent a long time in the department. Besides these senior officers, the government is chewing over changing the responsibilities of a few more officials. As part of the plan, some collector-level officers may also be transferred.

Half-day Ma’am!

There are chitchats about the ‘half day’ of a senior IAS officer in an organisation. Madam has decided to come to the office only before lunch. She is rarely seen in the office after lunch. As far as her responsibilities are concerned, Madam does not receive many files. The officials, working in the organisation, know they have to see her before lunch to deal with any file, as she is not found in the office after lunch. The department, where the officer is posted, is handling important work, but ma’am hardly takes any interest in it. She has not shown any interest in work in the departments where she was posted. Whenever she had to handle the work pressure, she got herself transferred from the departments concerned. However apathetic she may be towards her work, the government is tolerating her, which is a big thing. On the other hand, there is a group that says she should take retirement, since she is averse to her job.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)