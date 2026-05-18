Over Dozen Youths Storm Inside Library, Assault 3 Students Over Old Dispute In MP's Shivpuri; CCTV Clip Viral

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash broke out inside a library in Madhya Pradesh after a group of youths allegedly entered the building and attacked three students on Monday.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the library.

In the CCTV clip, the youths can be seen moving out of the library one by one, all masked.

Watch the clip below :

According to police, the incident took place at Guru Library located in Tarakeshwari Colony under the Dehat police station area.

Based on the students’ complaint, police have registered a case against three identified accused and 10 to 15 unidentified youths. An investigation is currently underway.

Student Pradeep said the dispute started a day earlier on Saturday over removing a chair inside the library. During that argument, a minor scuffle had also taken place.

Pradeep alleged that around 2 PM, while he was sitting inside the library, Anil Thakur, Yuvraj Thakur, Ankush Yadav and several other youths entered the library and started abusing him over the old dispute. When he protested, the group allegedly attacked him with sticks and punches.

The student suffered injuries on his head, eyebrow and back during the assault.

Two other students, Chhotu Gurjar and Deepak Kushwah, who tried to stop the fight, were also allegedly beaten by the accused. According to the complaint, Chhotu suffered injuries on his nose and back, while Deepak received injuries on his hand, wrist and underarm.

The accused allegedly threatened the students before fleeing from the spot. Two eyewitnesses, Mohit Sen and Narendra Jatav, were also present during the incident and saw the entire assault.

Police said the CCTV footage from inside the library has been collected and further investigation is in progress.